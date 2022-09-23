ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) Stock Price Down 1.2%

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.75 and last traded at $52.82. 42,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.46.
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83.
