QANplatform Price Hits $0.0098 (QANX)

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, QANplatform has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $32.78 million and approximately $150,838.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QANplatform coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s launch date was May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. QANplatform’s official website is www.qanplatform.com. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QANplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

