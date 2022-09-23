QASH Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $39,706.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,305.74 or 1.00000046 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00069119 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001997 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00077516 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.