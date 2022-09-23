QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $84.03 million and approximately $19.88 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 6,735,192,889 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

