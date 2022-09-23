Quiztok Price Down 20.7% This Week (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $273.24 million and $93,029.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.43 or 0.00623998 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. Quiztok’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Quiztok Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers.Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge.”

