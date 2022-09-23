Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $86.15

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $86.15 and last traded at $86.23, with a volume of 2477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $22,318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,128,000 after acquiring an additional 63,409 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

