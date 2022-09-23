Rapids Trading 34.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RPD)

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Rapids has a market capitalization of $54,697.70 and $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rapids

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.””

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

