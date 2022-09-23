Regent Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $319,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 379.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.67. 60,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.