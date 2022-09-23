Regent Investment Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $49.30. 347,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

