Regent Investment Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.21. The stock had a trading volume of 70,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,737. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

