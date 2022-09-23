Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 3,920 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,673,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 218,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.