Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $249.09 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token’s launch date was February 1st, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,987,734 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is render.x.io.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

