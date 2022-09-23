RHS Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,269 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.47. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

