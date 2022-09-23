RHS Financial LLC Invests $271,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,317 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. 28,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,161. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69.

