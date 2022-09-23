RHS Financial LLC Purchases 27,314 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,314 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,465,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 623,231 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 597,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 559.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 490,922 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

