RHS Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 411,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,341,000 after buying an additional 405,159 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,776,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 34,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,989. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.04. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.