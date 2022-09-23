RHS Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

RHS Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 195,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA LRGF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

