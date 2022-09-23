RHS Financial LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,146,000 after purchasing an additional 714,029 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,182,000 after purchasing an additional 225,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,825 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

