RHS Financial LLC Sells 6,077 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,024 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

