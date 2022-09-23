Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,165 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 6.1 %

RIO stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. 316,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.62.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

