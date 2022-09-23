Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.15

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 33352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RITM. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 109.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 426.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 11.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 143,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

