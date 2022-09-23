Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $108.03. The stock had a trading volume of 48,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,843. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.40.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

