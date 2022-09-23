Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.60. 24,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,014. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.36. The company has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

