Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 238 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.71. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.93 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

