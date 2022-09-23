Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1,228.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57,929 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.63. The company had a trading volume of 61,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

