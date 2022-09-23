Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 222.8% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.44. 64,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,435. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $296.59 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $282.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

