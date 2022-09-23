Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 17,074 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vale by 12.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 1,250,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,214,696. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

