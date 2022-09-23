Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,259 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NVR by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,502.50.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR traded down $10.58 on Friday, reaching $3,999.00. The stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,532. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,273.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,335.34. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

