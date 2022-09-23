Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in VeriSign by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 387,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,882,000 after acquiring an additional 97,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,950. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.34. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

