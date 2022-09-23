Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $127,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.30 on Friday, hitting $183.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,003. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.