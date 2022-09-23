Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.01

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.01 and last traded at $72.01, with a volume of 3846 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Barclays lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,975,000 after buying an additional 110,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

