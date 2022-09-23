Robust Token Tops One Day Volume of $3,709.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Robust Token has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $48,277.15 and $3,709.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00010755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s genesis date was November 14th, 2021. Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Robust Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rabet is an integrated set of open-source wallet for the Stellar network, allowing users around the world to interact with Stellar. RBT is a governance token for Rabet, minted on to enable community growth and participation Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

