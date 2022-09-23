Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Target were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 17,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

