SAFE DEAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.82 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.82 million and $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00093204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00073765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00032300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL (SFD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,195,172 coins and its circulating supply is 4,168,280 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

