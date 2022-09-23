Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lifted by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.12.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 2.7 %

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,463,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,246 shares of company stock worth $12,337,917 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.07. The stock had a trading volume of 434,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,920. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 270.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

