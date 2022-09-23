Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.12.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.17. 364,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,754,920. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $147.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $146.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.80, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,918,381.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,246 shares of company stock valued at $12,337,917. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

