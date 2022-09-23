Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,568,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after acquiring an additional 147,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 152,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.40. 28,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.25. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 57,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.