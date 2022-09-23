Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. 6,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,385. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89.

