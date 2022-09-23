Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $596,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $61.22. 8,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.