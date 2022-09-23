Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Increased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,200 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.48% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $93,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 92,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 95.9% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 65,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,428. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.