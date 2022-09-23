Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Decreased by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,438 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after buying an additional 14,910,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after buying an additional 6,942,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after buying an additional 6,259,544 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.40. 405,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,216. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

