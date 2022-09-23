Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 64,344 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,254.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $41,160.00.

NYSE:SCU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 144,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,779. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $581.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -24.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 98,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 462,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 154,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 100,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

