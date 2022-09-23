Sean Brynjelsen Acquires 10,000 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ETON traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.01. 999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

