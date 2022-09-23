Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.30

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 2934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Semtech to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

