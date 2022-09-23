Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Stock Price Down 11%

Shares of Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF – Get Rating) traded down 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Shimao Group Trading Down 11.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

