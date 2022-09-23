Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $20.39. 6,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,088. The company has a market cap of $562.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.36. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $40,026.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

