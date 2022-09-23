Shyft Network (SHFT) Price Tops $0.0154 on Top Exchanges

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Shyft Network has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $120,300.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Shyft Network’s total supply is 86,625,325 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shyft Network is shyft.network.

Shyft Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present.”

