Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 329,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $170.89. 98,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,215. The company has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

