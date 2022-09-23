Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after purchasing an additional 532,527 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 95,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 126,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 207,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. 574,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,075,442. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

