Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. 128,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

